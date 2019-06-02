Weather

Knoxville, TN Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 71°

Thursday

79° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 79° 66°

Friday

88° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 69°

Saturday

86° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 71°

Sunday

87° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 71°

Monday

87° / 69°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 69°

Tuesday

84° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
19%
70°

71°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
71°

73°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
61%
73°

74°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
74°

76°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
76°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
77°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
80°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
81°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
82°

82°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
82°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
78°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
76°

75°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
73°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
72°
Patches of Fog

Knoxville

71°F Patches of Fog Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
71°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Patches of Fog

Knoxville

71°F Patches of Fog Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
71°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

Sevierville

72°F Fog Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
69°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Chattanooga

71°F Light Rain Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
71°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Crossville

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph VAR
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
66°F Thunderstorms
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Today's Forecast

More Weather Blog

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

Current Temperatures

Heat Index

Hour by Hour Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Allergy Forecast

Local Radar

Regional Radar

Timeline Forecast

Weather Cameras

Market Square

Fairfield Glade

Tellico Village

Maryville

McCloud Mountain

Crossville

Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge

Gatlinburg

Mt. LeConte

Gatlinburg

West Knoxville

WATE 6 Storm Team Twitter