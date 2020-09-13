2 small earthquakes occurred in East Tennessee over the weekend

TENNESSEE (WATE) — There have been two small earthquakes in East Tennessee over the weekend.
A 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred Sunday morning near Maryville and a 2.4 magnitude earthquake occurred Friday night near Rutledge.
