2 small earthquakes occurred in East Tennessee over the weekend

Weather

TENNESSEE (WATE) — There have been two small earthquakes in East Tennessee over the weekend.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred Sunday morning near Maryville and a 2.4 magnitude earthquake occurred Friday night near Rutledge.

