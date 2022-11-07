Welcome to the 152nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Tuesday, November 8th 2022

The Full Moon takes place at Tuesday morning at 6:02 a.m. EST (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will appear Full through early Wednesday morning (NASA). This Full Moon is known as the Beaver, Frost, Frosty or Snow Moon (NASA).

In addition to the Full Moon, there will also be a total lunar eclipse Tuesday (NASA).

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is positioned between the Sun and the Moon during the Full Moon phase (NASA). The eclipse early Tuesday morning is a total lunar eclipse because the entire Moon will fall in the Earth’s umbra, or the darkest part of its shadow (NASA). When the Moon is completely in the umbra, it turns a reddish color (NASA). It is for this reason that total lunar eclipses are called Blood Moons (NASA).

Why does the Moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse?

The Moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse due to a process called Rayleigh scattering (NASA). In order to understand Rayleigh scattering, it is important to remember that light travels in waves and that different colors of light have different wavelengths (NASA). During a lunar eclipse, the Earth’s atmosphere scatters light from the Sun (NASA). The shorter wavelengths of light (the blues and violets) get scattered away while the longer wavelengths of light (the reds and oranges) pass through Earth’s atmosphere and turn the Moon a reddish hue (NASA). If there are a lot of clouds or dust present in Earth’s atmosphere during the time of the lunar eclipse, the Moon will appear redder (NASA).

When can I see the total lunar eclipse?

Totality begins at 5:17 a.m. EST with the point of greatest eclipse happening at 5:59 a.m. EST Tuesday morning (NASA). Totality will end at 6:42 a.m. EST (NASA).

Do I need anything special to view the total lunar eclipse?

No special tools are needed to see the total lunar eclipse, but binoculars or a telescope may help (NASA). You will want to be away from light pollution if possible (NASA). Totality will be visible in North America (NASA).

When is the next total lunar eclipse?

The next total lunar eclipse doesn’t occur until March 14th 2025 (NASA).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://moon.nasa.gov/moon-in-motion/eclipses/

https://moon.nasa.gov/news/185/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-lunar-eclipse/

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-november-4-12-2/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/2293/full-moon-guide-october-november-2022/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/2313/the-next-full-moon-is-the-beaver-frost-frosty-or-snow-moon/#:~:text=The%20next%20full%20Moon%20will,honor%20of%20the%20full%20Moon.