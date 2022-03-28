Welcome to the 122nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Monday, March 28th 2022

If you are an early riser this morning you will be able to see Venus, Mars and Saturn near the Moon if you look to the Southeast (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look about 45 minutes before sunrise to see these planets (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, April 1st 2022

Early Friday morning the New Moon occurs (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye. This takes place at exactly 2:24 a.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, April 2nd 2022

Early Saturday morning Venus, Saturn and Mars will once again be visible (Sky & Telescope). Again you will want to look 45 minutes before sunrise to the Southeast, but this time the planets will be more in a line than a triangle (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/uncategorized/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-march-25-april-2-2/