Welcome to the 131st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Monday, May 30th 2022

The New Moon takes place today at 7:30 a.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

Additionally, as mentioned last week there may be a meteor shower Monday night – early Tuesday morning. The peak of this meteor shower would be at about 1 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning (Sky & Telescope). Again, this event may produce meteors, or may not produce any (Sky & Telescope). More details here: https://www.wate.com/weather/6-starwatch/6-storm-team-starwatch-several-planets-visible-in-the-sky-this-week-plus-a-potential-meteor-shower/. The radiant of this meteor shower is now known to be near Arcturus, not Tau Herculis (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, June 1st – Saturday, June 4th 2022

The next several nights the waxing crescent Moon will be in the sky near the bright stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). The star Procyon will also be visible, but it will appear slightly higher than indicated in the image below for us here in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, June 4th 2022

After dark tonight the crescent Moon forms a triangle with the bright stars Regulus and Gamma Leonis (Sky & Telescope). Sunday evening the triangle will still be present, just shorter and flatter (Sky & Telescope).

