Welcome to the 136th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Wednesday, July 13th 2022

The July Supermoon takes place today (NASA). The Moon will be at perigee, or closest to the Earth in its orbit at 5:06 a.m. EDT Wednesday (NASA). The Moon is completely Full at 2:38 p.m. EDT and because the Full Moon is occurring when the Moon is within 90% of perigee, it is considered a Supermoon (NASA). The July Full Moon is sometimes called the Buck Moon, the Thunder Moon, the Hay Moon and the Mead Moon (NASA). The Moon will appear Full from Tuesday morning through Friday morning (NASA). During a Supermoon the Moon appears bigger and brighter (NASA). Additionally, tonight the two bright stars Arcturus and Vega will be visible (NASA).

Thursday, July 14th – Saturday, July 16th 2022

The next several mornings about 45 minutes before sunrise the nearly Full Moon will be near Saturn (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southwest to see this (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-8-16-2/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, July 17th 2022

Early Saturday morning the waning Moon will be midday between Jupiter and Saturn (Sky & Telescope).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-8-16-2/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/2255/full-moon-guide-july-august-2022/