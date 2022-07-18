Welcome to the 137th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Monday, July 18th 2022

Tonight the Moon is nearly at Last Quarter and will be near Jupiter (Sky & Telescope). Later in the week, the Moon will be close to Mars if you look Southeast (Sky & Telescope). Check out the image below for more details.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Wednesday, July 20th 2022

The Last Quarter Moon takes place today at exactly 10:19 a.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Wednesday night if your view isn’t obstructed by light pollution, the Milky Way is visible (Sky & Telescope). The Milky Way will form an arch above the Eastern Sky (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, July 23rd 2022

Very early Saturday morning (or late Friday night), the waning crescent Moon is visible in the East (Sky & Telescope). Above it will be the star cluster the Pleiades, or the Seven Sisters (Sky & Telescope).

