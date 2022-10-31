Welcome to the 151st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Sunday, October 30th 2022

Jupiter will be visible tonight in the Southeast (Sky & Telescope).

Monday, October 31st 2022

Tonight the Moon, nearly First Quarter, will be visible in the South (Sky & Telescope). Saturn will also be visible to the upper left of the Moon (Sky & Telescope). Further to the left of Saturn is Jupiter (Sky & Telescope).

Tuesday, November 1st 2022

The First Quarter Moon takes place early Tuesday morning (late Monday night) at 2:37 a.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Tuesday night the Moon will be below Saturn (Sky & Telescope). To the lower left of the Moon will be the bright star Fomalhaut (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, November 2nd 2022

Vega is the brightest star tonight (Sky & Telescope). It is visible high up in the West (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, November 4th – Saturday, November 5th 2022

The waxing gibbous Moon will be near Jupiter Friday and Saturday nights (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southeast at about 9 PM to see this (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

