6 Storm Team Starwatch: Jupiter and Saturn visible this week!

Welcome to the 93rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Sunday, August 22nd 2021

Today Jupiter and Saturn will be to the right of the Moon in an arc shape (Sky & Telescope). The August Full Moon occurred this morning so the Moon will appear nearly full tonight.

Friday, August 27th 2021

Tonight Jupiter and Saturn will be visible about 45 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look to the Southeast to see these planets (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-20-28/

Saturday, August 28th 2021

With the Moon not visible in the evening sky, this is the best time to see the Milky Way (Sky & Telescope). If you get any great photos, be sure to share them with us!

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

