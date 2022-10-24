Welcome to the 150th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Tuesday, October 25th 2022

Early this morning the New Moon takes place (Sky & Telescope). This occurs at exactly 6:49 a.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

Wednesday, October 26th 2022

This evening Vega will be the brightest star in the evening if you look to the West (Sky & Telescope). Vega will be high in the sky (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, October 27th 2022

Jupiter will be visible tonight if you look to the Southeast (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, October 28th – Sunday, October 30th 2022

The waxing crescent Moon will be near the asterism called the Sagittarius Teapot the next few nights (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southwest about 1 hour after sunset in order to see this (Sky & Telescope). Binoculars will help you pick out the stars in the Teapot (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-october-21-29-3/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

