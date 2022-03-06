Welcome to the 119th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Monday, March 7th – Thursday, March 10th 2022

The next few nights the Moon will shine near the bright star Aldebaran and the star cluster the Pleiades (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will get higher in the sky as the week goes on (Sky & Telescope). Be sure to look Southwest at about 8 P.M. EST to see this (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Additionally, Monday night the Spring Star Arcturus will be visible above the East-Northeast horizon shortly after dark (Sky & Telescope). By 10 P.M. EST Arcturus will be high in the sky (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, March 10th 2022

The First Quarter Moon occurs early this morning at 6:45 A.M. EST (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon.

Friday, March 11th – Sunday, March 13th 2022

The next few nights you will be able to see the Moon near several bright stars if you look high up and to the South (Sky & Telescope). The two brightest stars in Gemini, Pollux and Castor, will be visible as well as the stars Procyon and Capella (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Don’t forget on Sunday, March 13th at 2 A.M. daylight-saving time begins (Sky & Telescope). Clocks will spring forward one hour (Sky & Telescope)!

