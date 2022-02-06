Welcome to the 115th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Tuesday, February 8th 2022

The First Quarter Moon takes place today (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. This will take place at exactly 8:50 A.M. EST (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will appear very high in the sky after dark Tuesday night (Sky & Telescope). The Pleiades star cluster will be above it with the bright star Aldebaran to its upper left (Sky & Telescope). The constellation Orion will also be visible (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, February 9th 2022

The Moon will be in between Aldebaran and the Pleiades after dark (Sky & Telescope). To the lower left is Orion and to the left of that is the constellation Gemini (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, February 12th 2022

If you are an early riser you will be able to see Mercury, Venus and Mars as well as the Sagittarius Teapot (Sky & Telescope). The Sagittarius Teapot is an asterism or a collection of stars. The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-february-4-12/

