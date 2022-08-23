Welcome to the 141st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Sunday, August 21st 2022

Tonight (and this week) the Sagittarius Teapot is visible once it turns dark (Sky & Telescope). The Sagittarius Teapot is an asterism, or collection of stars. It will look like it is pouring to the right, as shown in the image below (Sky & Telescope).

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-august-19-27/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Tuesday, August 23rd – Friday, August 26th 2022

Early the next several mornings the waning crescent Moon will be near the bright stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, the “Morning Star” Venus will be below these stars if you look to the East-Northeast (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, August 26th 2022

Fomalhaut, the Autumn Star, is visible above the Southeast horizon (Sky & Telescope). It will be visible by 10-11 PM for most locations (Sky & Telescope). It is about 2 fists to the lower left of Saturn (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, August 27th 2022

The New Moon takes place early this morning (Sky & Telescope). Remember, the New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

