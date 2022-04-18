Welcome to the 125th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Tuesday, April 19th 2022

Tonight about mid-twilight you will be able to see the two bright stars Sirius and Procyon (Sky & Telescope). They will be vertically stacked with Sirius on the bottom if you look Southwest (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, April 21st – Friday, April 22nd 2022

The Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks Thursday and Friday this week (AMS Meteors). This meteor shower is of medium strength and can produce fireballs (AMS Meteors). The Moon will be about 67% Full during the peak, which may obstruct your view (AMS Meteors). The comet of origin for this meteor shower is C/1861 G1 Thatcher and the radiant, or where the meteors appear to originate from, is the constellation Lyra (NASA). This meteor shower tends to produce about 20 meteors per hour (NASA). When trying to catch a glimpse of meteors make sure to be in an area that is very dark, away from artificial light (NASA). Plan to give yourself ample time as well. After about 30 minutes, your eyes will adjust to the dark and it will be easier to see meteors (NASA). Remember to look in all directions! Meteors form from leftover comet particles and pieces of broken asteroids (NASA).

Saturday, April 23rd 2022

The Last Quarter Moon takes place at exactly 7:56 AM EDT Saturday (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon (Sky & Telescope).

