Welcome to the 120th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Monday, March 14th 2022

Again this week the Spring Star Arcturus is visible (Sky & Telescope). Arcturus rises in the East-Northeast above the horizon near the end of twilight and by 9 or 10 p.m. it will be high in the East (Sky & Telescope).

Tuesday, March 15th – Wednesday, March 16th 2022

The next few nights the nearly Full Moon will be in the constellation Leo (Sky & Telescope). On Tuesday night the Moon will be near Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo (Sky & Telescope). The star Eta Leonis will also be visible before the Moon blocks it Tuesday night (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Additionally, on Wednesday morning Venus and Mars will be visible close together (NASA). Look above the East-Southeast horizon to see these planets (NASA). Saturn will also be visible to the lower left (NASA).

Friday, March 18th 2022

The March Full Moon takes place at 3:18 a.m. EDT Friday morning (NASA). The Moon will appear Full from about Wednesday night through Saturday morning (NASA). This Full Moon is called the Crow, Crust, Sap, Sugar and Worm Moon (NASA).

Saturday, March 19th 2022

Early this morning you will be able to see Venus, Mars and Saturn if you look to the Southeast before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Sunday, March 20th 2022

Today is the vernal or spring equinox (NASA)! This takes place at exactly 11:33 a.m. EDT (NASA). Remember the tilt of the Earth’s axis is what determines the seasons. On this day the Earth is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun and hence we see equal amounts of daylight and darkness.

