6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and Venus visible this week!

Welcome to the 87th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Sunday, July 11th – Tuesday, July 13th 2021

The next few nights after sunset you will be able to see Mars and Venus (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look West about 45 minutes after sunset to see these planets as well as the star Regulus (Sky & Telescope). Regulus is a bright star in the constellation Leo (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will be in the shape of a crescent (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-9-17/

Friday, July 16th 2021

Tonight you can see Mars and Venus as well as the stars Denebola and Regulus (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Additionally, the First Quarter Moon occurs Saturday morning at exactly 6:11 A.M. EDT (Sky & Telescope).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

