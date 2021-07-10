6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and Venus visible this week!

Welcome to the 87th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!
Sunday, July 11th – Tuesday, July 13th 2021
The next few nights after sunset you will be able to see Mars and Venus (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look West about 45 minutes after sunset to see these planets as well as the star Regulus (Sky & Telescope). Regulus is a bright star in the constellation Leo (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will be in the shape of a crescent (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.
Friday, July 16th 2021
Tonight you can see Mars and Venus as well as the stars Denebola and Regulus (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.
Additionally, the First Quarter Moon occurs Saturday morning at exactly 6:11 A.M. EDT (Sky & Telescope).
