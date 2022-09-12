Welcome to the 144th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Monday, September 12th 2022

This evening the Moon will be visible to the lower left of Jupiter (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, September 15th – Saturday, September 17th 2022

Thursday through Saturday nights Mars will be bright and visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). Mars will be brighter than the star Aldebaran which can be seen to its right (Sky & Telescope). You will also be able to spot the star cluster the Pleiades, or Seven Sisters (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, September 17th 2022

The bright star Arcturus shines in the West Saturday evening (Sky & Telescope). About a half an hour after nightfall, Jupiter will be visible in the East (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, the star Capella will be rising in the North-Northeast (Sky & Telescope).

The Last Quarter Moon takes place tonight at 5:52 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope). The Last Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. The Moon will be located to the lower right of Capella (Sky & Telescope).

