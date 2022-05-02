Welcome to the 127th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Monday, May 2nd 2022

Monday night about 45 minutes after sunset Mercury will be visible near the crescent Moon (Sky & Telescope). The star cluster the Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters, will also be visible near the bright star Aldebaran (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look West-Northwest to see this (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, May 6th 2022

After dark in May you will be able to see three bright stars: Arcturus, Vega and Capella (Sky & Telescope). Each of these stars is at least 60X as luminous as the Sun, which is why they appear so bright (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, they are all relatively nearby in terms of light years (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, May 7th 2022

The large asterism called the Great Diamond is visible in the South to Southeast after dark tonight (Sky & Telescope). Remember, an asterism is a group of stars. The Great Diamond stretches across five constellations (Sky & Telescope)!

