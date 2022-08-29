Welcome to the 142nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Sunday, August 28th 2022

The Sagittarius Teapot will be visible tonight with binoculars (Sky & Telescope). Remember, this is an asterism or collection of stars that resembles a teapot. It will appear to be pouring to the right (Sky & Telescope). Check out the image below for more details.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-aug-26-sept-3/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Monday, August 29th 2022

Tonight the thin crescent Moon and Mercury will be visible (Sky & Telescope). About 20 minutes after sunset look for the Moon low over the west horizon (Sky & Telescope). Below the Moon will be Mercury (Sky & Telescope).

Tuesday, August 30th 2022

Tonight look low to the West for the crescent Moon (Sky & Telescope). The bright star Spica will be to its left (Sky & Telescope). To the upper right of Spica and the Moon is another bright star, Arcturus (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, September 2nd – Monday, September 5th 2022

Tonight the Moon is nearly First Quarter (or a half Moon) (Sky & Telescope). The next several nights look SSW/S to see the Moon near the constellations Scorpius and Sagittarius (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look about 1 hour after sunset (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, September 3rd 2022

The First Quarter Moon takes place today at 2:08 p.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, September 4th 2022

Early Sunday morning Mars will be visible near several bright stars (Sky & Telescope). The Pleiades or Seven Sisters will be to its North with the bright star Aldebaran to its South (Sky & Telescope). The star Betelgeuse will also be visible (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

