Welcome to the 139th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Wednesday, August 3rd 2022

About 20 minutes after sunset Wednesday, Mercury is visible very low in the sky (Sky & Telescope). Look West to see this (Sky & Telescope). Binoculars or a telescope may help you see Mercury and the star Regulus (Sky & Telescope). There is a short time frame to see these two objects (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-29-august-6-2/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, August 5th 2022

The First Quarter Moon takes place today at exactly 7:07 AM EDT (Sky & Telescope). The First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon.

Saturday, August 6th 2022

If you are an early riser, about 45 minutes before sunrise Venus will be visible near the bright stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-29-august-6-2/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Next week the Perseid Meteor Shower will peak! This is usually one of the best meteor showers of the year, but this year the peak coincides with the August Full Moon, which may make it difficult to see as many meteors (AMS Meteors). Nonetheless, be sure to check out this meteor shower which peaks the nights of August 11th and 12th (AMS Meteors).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-29-august-6-2/