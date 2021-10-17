Welcome to the 101st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Wednesday, October 20th 2021

October’s Full Moon takes place today at 10:57 AM EDT (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will appear Full beginning the night of Monday, October 18th through the night of Thursday, October 21st (NASA). This Full Moon is often called the Hunter’s Moon (NASA).

Thursday, October 21st 2021

The Orionid Meteor Shower is set to peak this morning (NASA). Viewing for this shower will be pretty poor though because of light from the nearly Full Moon (NASA).

Tonight you will be able to see the Pleiades cluster to the left of the Moon (Sky & Telescope). The Pleiades is an open star cluster also sometimes called the Seven Sisters (NASA).

Friday, October 22nd – Sunday, October 24th 2021

The next few nights look to the East at about 11 PM to see the waning Moon near the star Aldebaran in the constellation Taurus (Sky & Telescope). The Pleiades cluster will also be visible (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-october-15-23/

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2017/messier-45-the-pleiades

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-october-15-23/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/2036/full-moon-guide-october-november-2021/