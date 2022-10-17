Welcome to the 149th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Monday, October 17th 2022

Tonight Mars will be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look East at around 10 or 11 p.m. EDT to see this planet (Sky & Telescope). The Last Quarter Moon takes place Monday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Around midnight the Moon will rise and be visible near the bright stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). Above the Moon, Pollux and Castor will be another bright star Capella (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, October 19th 2022

Vega is the brightest star in the sky this evening and will visible high up in the West (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, October 20th – Friday, October 21st 2022

Thursday night into Friday morning the Orionid meteor shower peaks (Sky & Telescope). The best time to see meteors from this shower will be early Friday morning before dawn as there is no moonlight to deal with (Sky & Telescope). The Orionid meteor shower is a result of debris from Halley’s Comet (Sky & Telescope). The radiant or point of origin for this meteor shower will be the highest in the sky about an hour before dawn so this is the best time to look for meteors as the shower will appear most active at this point (Sky & Telescope). You may see 5 to 20 meteors per hour during this time (Sky & Telescope). Make sure if you are trying to spot a few meteors that you get away from light pollution and be sure to look in all directions.

