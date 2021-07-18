6 Storm Team Starwatch: Perseid meteor shower is active plus several planets visible this week!

Welcome to the 88th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Wednesday, July 21st 2021

Make sure to look up after sunset tonight! If you look West about 45 minutes after sunset you will be able to see both Venus and Mars (Sky & Telescope). Venus is also in conjunction with Regulus and will appear close to it (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-16-24/

Friday, July 23rd 2021

The July Full Moon occurs tonight at 10:37 P.M. EDT (NASA). The Moon will appear Full from Thursday night until Sunday morning (NASA). The July Full Moon is sometimes called the Buck Moon, Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, Mead Moon and Rose Moon (NASA). The name Buck Moon comes from the fact that during the early summer is when the antlers of buck deer typically come out of their foreheads coated in fur (NASA).

Saturday, July 24th – Monday, July 26th 2021

If you look Southwest the next several mornings you will be able to see the nearly Full Moon near Saturn and Jupiter (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look about 45 minutes before sunrise to see this (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-16-24/

Additionally, the Perseid meteor shower has begun! This meteor shower is expected to peak August 11th and 12th but you may be able to catch a glimpse of a few meteors before then (American Meteor Society).

