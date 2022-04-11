Welcome to the 124th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Saturday, April 16th 2022

Early Saturday morning you will be able to see Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn if you look East about 45 minutes before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). These planets will appear in a diagonal line (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-april-8-16-2/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Additionally, the April Full Moon takes place today (Sky & Telescope). The Moon is Full at exactly 2:55 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope). This Moon is sometimes called the Pink Moon, the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, the Fish Moon and the Paschal Moon (NASA). The Moon will appear Full from Friday morning through Monday morning (NASA).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-april-8-16-2/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/1818/the-next-full-moon-is-a-supermoon-pink-moon/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/2197/full-moon-guide-march-april-2022/