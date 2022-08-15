Welcome to the 140th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Thursday, August 18th 2022

Late tonight (technically August 19th) is the Last Quarter Moon (Sky & Telescope). The Last Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. Mars will be close by, slightly below the Moon (Sky & Telescope). Above the Moon to the left is the star cluster the Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, August 19th 2022

About 1 hour after sunset tonight Saturn will be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southeast to see this planet (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, August 20th 2022

Now is a great time to check out the Milky Way since the Moon is not visible in the evening sky (Sky & Telescope).

