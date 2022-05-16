Welcome to the 129th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Monday, May 16th 2022

Tonight the Moon will still appear Full and will be near the bright star Antares (Sky & Telescope). Antares will appear orange in color and is to the lower right of the Moon (Sky & Telescope).

Tuesday, May 17th 2022

The bright star Arcturus is visible high in the Southeast (Sky & Telescope). It is a part of the Kite asterism or collection of stars (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, May 19th 2022

After dark Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo is visible (Sky & Telescope). Look to the West-Southwest fairly high up (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, May 22nd 2022

The Last Quarter Moon occurs today (NASA). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon.

