6 Storm Team Starwatch: Several bright stars visible this week

Welcome to the 90th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Wednesday, August 4th – Saturday, August 7th 2021

If you look to the East-Northeast the next several mornings you will be able to see the waning crescent Moon and the constellation Gemini (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look at least 45 minutes before sunrise (the earlier you look, the better the chance you have to see several stars) to see the stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what the sky will look like:

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Thursday, August 5th 2021

After dusk the Big Dipper will be positioned diagonally in the Northwest (Sky & Telescope). From its center, look right to find Polaris, the North Star (Sky & Telescope). Polaris is also the end of the Little Dipper’s handle (Sky & Telescope).

A Look Ahead

Next week marks the peak of the Perseid meteor shower (Sky & Telescope). Although it doesn’t peak until August 11th and 12th you may still be able to catch a glimpse of a few meteors before then (Sky & Telescope).

