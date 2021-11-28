Welcome to the 107th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Wednesday, December 1st – Thursday, December 2nd 2021

Wednesday and Thursday mornings if you are an early riser you will be able to see the waning crescent Moon near Mars and the bright star Spica (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southeast about 45 minutes before sunrise to see this (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-november-25-december-4/

Thursday, December 2nd 2021

Late tonight North America will be able to see Comet Leonard pass below the star cluster M3 (Sky & Telescope). By tonight it has likely brightened to 6th magnitude (Sky & Telescope). Comet Leonard will be high in the East before dawn (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, December 4th 2021

The New Moon occurs early Saturday morning (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye. This New Moon will occur at exactly 2:43 AM EST (Sky & Telescope).

Saturn is exactly halfway between Jupiter and Venus (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look at the tail end of twilight or shortly after to see this (Sky & Telescope). Jupiter and Venus will be brighter than Saturn (Sky & Telescope).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-november-25-december-4/