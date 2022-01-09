Welcome to the 112th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Wednesday, January 12th 2022

Tonight about 45 minutes after sunset Jupiter, Mercury and Saturn will all be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). Mercury will be less than twice as bright as Saturn (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look to the West-Southwest to see this (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, January 14th 2022

Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury will be visible in the sky again Friday evening, but now Mercury and Saturn will be similar in brightness (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, January 15th 2022

Although it is winter, the summer star Vega is still visible (Sky & Telescope). You can see this star over the Northwest horizon during and shortly after nightfall (Sky & Telescope).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-january-7-15/