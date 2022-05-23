Welcome to the 130th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Wednesday, May 25th – Friday, May 27th 2022

The next few mornings if you look East about 1 hour before sunrise you will be able to see the Moon near several planets (Sky & Telescope). Mars, Jupiter and Venus will all be visible (Sky & Telescope). Wednesday morning Jupiter and Mars will be above the waning crescent Moon (Sky & Telescope). As the week goes on, the Moon will get lower in the sky (Sky & Telescope). It will be near Venus Friday morning (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, May 27th 2022

Tonight the two bright stars Arcturus and Vega will be visible in the night sky (Sky & Telescope). Arcturus is visible very high in the South while Vega is visible if you look East-Northeast (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, May 29th 2022

Jupiter and Mars are in conjunction early this morning (Sky & Telescope). The two planets are only 0.6 degrees apart (Sky & Telescope). Look to the East-Southeast not too high in the sky to see this (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Sneak peek…. Monday, May 30th – Tuesday, May 31st 2022

Monday and Tuesday nights the Tau Herculid meteor shower may put on a big show (Sky & Telescope). Joe Rao, a meteor researcher says that any meteor activity would peak around 1 A.M. EDT early Tuesday morning (Sky & Telescope). There is the chance that debris from comet “SW3” will reach Earth this year, hence the reason we may see a meteor shower (NASA). The debris is expected to move very slowly, so any meteors will likely be faint, but the radiant will be high in the sky during peak time (NASA). Additionally, the Moon is in its New phase, so moonlight will not interfere (NASA). According to NASA this will be an “all or nothing event” (NASA).

