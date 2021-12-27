Welcome to the 111th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Thursday, December 30th – Friday, December 31st 2021

Thursday and Friday mornings Mars will be visible in the sky near the waning crescent Moon and the bright star Antares (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southeast about 1 hour before sunrise to see this (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky. Did you know that the name Antares comes from the Greek meaning rival of Mars (Sky & Telescope)? Antares can look similar in color to the red planet (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-december-24-january-1/

Additionally, after sunset Friday, Jupiter, Saturn, Venus and Mercury will all be visible (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look about 45 minutes after sunset to the Southwest to see these planets (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-december-24-january-1/

