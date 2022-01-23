Welcome to the 113th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Monday, January 24th 2022

The (near) Last Quarter Moon will be visible tonight around midnight (Sky & Telescope). To the upper right of the Moon you will be able to see the bright star Spica and even higher up, the star Arcturus to the upper left (Sky & Telescope).

The Moon will be exactly Last Quarter at 8:41 A.M. EST Tuesday morning (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, January 26th 2022

If you look East and high in the sky after dark you will be able to see the bright star Capella, the Goat Star (Sky & Telescope). To the right of Capella is a small triangle of 3rd and 4th magnitude stars called “the Kids” (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, January 28th – Sunday, January 30th 2022

The next few mornings about 30 minutes before sunrise, Venus, Mars and Mercury will be visible near the Moon (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southeast to see this (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

