Monday, June 20th 2022

Late tonight (technically early Tuesday morning) is the Last Quarter Moon (Sky & Telescope). Jupiter will be to the left of the Moon (Sky & Telescope).

Tuesday, June 21st – Thursday, June 23rd 2022

The next few mornings Jupiter will be visible in the sky near the Moon and Mars (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southeast about 1 hour before sunrise to see these planets (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Tuesday, June 21st 2022

Today is the Summer Solstice (Sky & Telescope)! The solstice takes place at exactly 5:14 a.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope). For the Northern Hemisphere, this is the longest day of the year and the start of astronomical summer (Sky & Telescope)! Additionally, on this date the midday Sun will pass as close as it can to being straight overhead for the Northern Hemisphere (Sky & Telescope). As a result, this is when your shadow in the Northern Hemisphere will be the shortest it can be (Sky & Telescope). Remember though, this occurs at your solar noon, which is likely not at the same time as 12 PM (Sky & Telescope). The tilt of the Earth is what determines the seasons.

Friday, June 24th 2022

Early Friday morning several planets will be visible in the sky including Mercury, Venus, Mars and Jupiter (Sky & Telescope). Saturn will also be visible well off to the right of Jupiter (Sky & Telescope). Be sure to look East about 45 minutes before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). Check out the image below for a glimpse at the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, June 25th – Monday, June 27th 2022

The next several mornings Venus and Mercury will be visible (Sky & Telescope). The bright star Aldebaran can also be seen as well as the star cluster the Pleiades, sometimes called the Seven Sisters (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

