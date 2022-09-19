Welcome to the 145th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Monday, September 19th 2022

With mostly clear skies expected Monday night, it will be a great time to view the Milky Way (Sky & Telescope). Look over the Southwest horizon to see it (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, September 22nd – Saturday, September 24th 2022

Early the next few mornings the waning crescent Moon will be visible if you look East (Sky & Telescope). On Thursday it will be above the bright star Regulus (Sky & Telescope). As the week progresses, the Moon gets lower in the sky and thinner in appearance (Sky & Telescope). Check out the image below for details!

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-16-24-2/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Additionally, this Thursday is the Fall Equinox or the first day of astronomical Fall (Sky & Telescope). The Equinox takes place at exactly 9:04 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope). This marks the start of Fall in the Northern Hemisphere as the center of the Sun crosses Earth’s equator (Sky & Telescope). On this day the Earth is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun. It is the tilt of the Earth that determines the seasons.

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

