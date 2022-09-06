Welcome to the 143rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Wednesday, September 7 – Thursday, September 8, 2022

The next two nights after sunset Saturn will be visible near the Moon (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will be almost Full (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southeast to see this (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, the bright star Arcturus will be visible if you look West (Sky & Telescope).

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-2-10/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, September 9 – Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The next several nights the Moon will appear Full (Sky & Telescope). It will be visible in the East/Southeast after sunset (Sky & Telescope). Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible near the Moon (Sky & Telescope). Check out the image below to see how the sky changes each night (Sky & Telescope). What is known as the Harvest Moon effect will occur during this time frame (Sky & Telescope). This is when the Moon looks almost Full and will be very bright for several nights (Sky & Telescope).

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-2-10/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Early Saturday morning is the September Full Moon (Sky & Telescope). The Full Moon takes place at exactly 5:59 am EDT (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will appear Full from Thursday evening through Sunday morning (NASA). This Full Moon is known as the Harvest Moon, the Fruit Moon, the Barley Moon and the Corn Moon (NASA).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-2-10/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/2005/full-moon-guide-september-october-2021/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/2273/full-moon-guide-august-september-2022/