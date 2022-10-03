Welcome to the 147th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Sunday, October 2nd 2022

The First Quarter Moon takes place tonight at 8:14 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope). Remember, the First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. The Moon will be located inside the Sagittarius Teapot asterism which is a collection of stars (Sky & Telescope). The Sagittarius Teapot is about 14 degrees wide, which is bigger than most binoculars field of view, so be sure to look all around to see the stars in the Sagittarius Teapot (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, October 5th 2022

Vega is the brightest star during the evenings this time of year (Sky & Telescope). Look West and high in the sky to see it (Sky & Telescope).

Additionally, tonight Jupiter’s Great Red Spot will be visible (Sky & Telescope). The spot will be visible from about 10:10 PM EDT until about 12:10 AM EDT if you use a 4-inch telescope (Sky & Telescope).

In case you didn’t know, Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is a huge storm that has been swirling over Jupiter’s sky for at least 150 years (NASA)! The storm is twice as wide as Earth and has peak wind speeds of about 400 mph (NASA)! The Great Red Spot appears reddish in color, as indicated by its name (NASA).

Saturday, October 8th 2022

This week Mercury will be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). On Saturday morning about 45 minutes before sunrise catch Mercury low in the East (Sky & Telescope). It is near the constellation Leo (Sky & Telescope).

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-30-october-8-2/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, October 7th – Sunday, October 9th 2022

The next several nights the Moon and Jupiter will be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). Look to the East-Southeast about 1 hour after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-30-october-8-2/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Sunday, October 9th 2022

The October Full Moon takes place this afternoon at 4:55 PM EDT (NASA). The Moon will appear Full from Saturday morning through Tuesday morning (NASA). This Full Moon is often called the Hunter’s Moon since it is the Full Moon after the Harvest Moon (NASA). According to the Farmer’s Almanac this Moon is called the Hunter’s Moon because now that all the fields have been harvested, hunters can more easily see animals to hunt (NASA).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/jupiter-s-great-red-spot-a-swirling-mystery

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-30-october-8-2/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/2293/full-moon-guide-october-november-2022/#:~:text=October%209%3A%20The%20Next%20Full%20Moon&text=As%20mentioned%20above%2C%20the%20next,Saturday%20morning%20through%20Tuesday%20morning.

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up/