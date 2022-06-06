Welcome to the 132nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Tuesday, June 7th 2022

This morning the First Quarter Moon occurs (NASA). The Moon will appear half Full at 10:49 a.m. EDT (NASA).

Thursday, June 9th – Friday, June 10th 2022

Thursday night into early Friday morning the bright star Spica will be near the waxing gibbous Moon (NASA). The Moon will be about 45 degrees above the South-Southwestern horizon at about 9:45 p.m. EDT (NASA).

Saturday, June 11th – Monday, June 13th 2022

The next few nights after sunset the Moon will be nearly Full near the bright star Antares and the constellation Scorpius (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southeast about 45 minutes after sunset to see this (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Sneak peek… the June Full Moon takes place early Tuesday morning, June 14th 2022 (NASA). The Moon will appear Full from Sunday night (June 12th) through Wednesday morning (June 15th) (NASA).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-june-3-11-2/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/2223/full-moon-guide-may-june-2022/