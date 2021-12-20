Welcome to the 110th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Tuesday, December 21st 2021

Today is the winter solstice (Sky & Telescope)! This marks the official start of astronomical winter. The solstice will take place at 10:59 AM EST (Sky & Telescope). As a result of the solstice, Monday night and Tuesday night will be the longest nights of the year in the Northern Hemisphere (Sky & Telescope).

On the winter solstice the Sun is at its southernmost point for the year (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows how the Earth is positioned in regards to the Sun during the equinoxes and solstices. Remember, the tilt of the Earth is what determines the seasons. On the winter solstice, the Earth’s axis is tilted away from the Sun in the Northern Hemisphere.





Friday, December 24th 2021

Tonight you will be able to see Jupiter, Saturn, Venus and Mercury in the sky if you look Southwest about 45 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-december-17-25/

