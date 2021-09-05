6 Storm Team Starwatch: Venus and Mercury visible this week

Welcome to the 95th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Wednesday, September 8th – Thursday, September 9th 2021

Wednesday and Thursday nights after sunset you will be able to see Venus and Mercury (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look to the West-Southwest about 30 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will be in a thin crescent shape (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-3-11/

The bright star Spica will also be visible (Sky & Telescope). Check out the image above to see what the sky will look like.

Friday, September 10th 2021

The two brightest stars of September nights, Vega and Arcturus will be visible (Sky & Telescope). Vega will be located overhead, while Arcturus can be seen in the West (Sky & Telescope).

