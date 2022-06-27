Welcome to the 134th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Tuesday, June 28th 2022

Tonight the New Moon takes place at exactly 10:52 p.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

Friday, July 1st 2022

Early Friday morning Venus and Mercury will be visible as well as the bright star Aldebaran and the star cluster, the Pleiades (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look 30 minutes before sunrise to the East to see this (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, July 2nd – Monday, July 4th 2022

The next several nights the waxing crescent Moon will be visible if you look West (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will be near the constellation Leo and the bright stars Regulus and Denebola (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will get higher in the sky as the days go on (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

