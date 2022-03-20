Welcome to the 121st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Friday, March 25th 2022

Early Friday morning the Last Quarter Moon takes place (Sky & Telescope). This occurs at exactly 1:37 a.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Remember, the Last Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. The Moon will rise around 3 a.m. and is located near the Sagittarius Teapot asterism (Sky & Telescope). You will be able to see the Moon and the Sagittarius Teapot if you look South-Southeast about one and a half to two hours before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). An asterism is a group of stars.

Additionally, once dawn starts to light up the sky, Venus will be visible in the East-Southeast forming a triangle with Saturn to its lower left and Mars to its right (Sky & Telescope).

Finally, the Big Dipper will be visible this evening if you look Northeast (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday, March 27th – Tuesday, March 29th 2022

The next few mornings the waning crescent Moon will be visible near Venus, Saturn and Mars (Sky & Telescope). Look Southeast to see these planets about 45 minutes before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

