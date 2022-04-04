Welcome to the 123rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Monday, April 4th 2022

Early this morning Venus, Saturn and Mars will all be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southeast about 45 minutes before sunrise to see these planets (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-april-1-9-2/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Sunday, April 3rd through Wednesday, April 6th 2022

The next several nights the waxing crescent Moon will be near the Pleiades and the bright star Aldebaran (Sky & Telescope). Remember, the Pleiades is a star cluster sometimes called the Seven Sisters. Look to the West around 9 PM to see the Moon and these stars (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Tuesday, April 5th 2022

Early Tuesday morning Venus, Mars and Saturn will be visible in the sky again (Sky & Telescope). Look Southeast about 45 minutes before sunrise to see these planets (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, April 8th 2022

This evening is the First Quarter Moon (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. Above the Moon will be the bright stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, April 9th 2022

Again early this morning Venus, Mars and Saturn will be visible (Sky & Telescope). This time the three planets will be in more of a line (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

