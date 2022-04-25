Welcome to the 126th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Sunday, April 24th 2022

Did you struggle tonight to see the SpaceX Starlink satellites? If so, you aren’t alone. There may be a combination of reasons why we were unable to see the satellites here in East Tennessee. First off, we did have some cloud cover in spots which may have reduced visibility. Additionally, the Starlink satellites now have a sunshade, which is meant to reduce the sunlight reflected back to us on Earth (Sky & Telescope). These Starlink satellites are called VisorSats and now all Starlink satellites have this appendage (Sky & Telescope). Because of this sunshade, the satellites are now more difficult to see, especially to the naked eye (Sky & Telescope). These sunshades were added to the satellites because many worried that the Starlinks would overtake the skies and make other celestial objects difficult to see (Sky & Telescope). Remember, the SpaceX Starlinks are mean to provide broadband internet to more rural parts of the world.

Sunday, April 24th – Wednesday, April 27th 2022

The next several mornings the Moon will be visible near Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southeast about 45 minutes before sunrise to see these planets (Sky & Telescope).

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-april-22-30-2/

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Saturday, April 30th 2022

This morning Jupiter and Venus are in conjunction (NASA). This means the planets will appear very close to each other in the sky. The conjunction will continue into Sunday morning as well, but the position of the planets will be opposite (NASA).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://blogs.nasa.gov/Watch_the_Skies/2022/04/01/mars-saturn-jupiter-venus-conjunctions-happening-this-month/

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/starlink-satellites-fainter-but-still-visible/

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-april-22-30-2/