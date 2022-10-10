Welcome to the 148th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky.

Sunday, October 9th 2022

Tonight is the October Full Moon, also known as the Hunter’s Moon (NASA). The Full Moon occurs at exactly 4:55 PM EDT and will be visible in the East (Sky & Telescope). Jupiter will also be visible to the upper right as well (Sky & Telescope). The Moon and Jupiter will both move higher up in the sky as the night continues (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, October 13th – Saturday, October 15th 2022

The next several nights the Moon will be near Mars (Sky & Telescope). The bright star Capella will also be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look East-Northeast around 11 PM to see this (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

