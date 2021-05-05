6 Storm Team Starwatch: Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week

Welcome to the 83rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Wednesday, May 5th 2021

Tonight and into early Thursday morning will be the peak of the Eta Aquariid meteor shower (Sky & Telescope). While this meteor shower is typically best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere, you still may be able to see a few meteors here in East Tennessee (American Meteor Society). Typically, this meteor shower produces 10 to 30 meteors per hour, but few fireballs (American Meteor Society). The best time to look for meteors would be about two and a half hours before sunrise Thursday (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, May 7th 2021

You will be able to see Mercury in twilight if you look to the West-Northwest (Sky & Telescope). Venus is also visible, but will be harder to see since it is so low to the horizon (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky:

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-april-30-may-8/



The American Meteor Society blog and Sky and Telescope guide to astronomy were used in the creation of this blog.