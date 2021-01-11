6 Storm Team Starwatch: Jupiter and Mercury visible this week

Welcome to the 68th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, January 12th 2021

Tonight is the New Moon (NASA). The New Moon technically occurs at midnight Wednesday, January 13th (NASA). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

Thursday, January 14th – Saturday, January 16th 2021

The next few nights you will be able to see Mercury and Jupiter if you look to the Southwest after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will be a thin crescent and will get higher in the sky as the week continues (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic21_Jan15ev.jpg



The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-january-8-16-2/

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic21_Jan15ev.jpg