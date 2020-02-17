6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, February 17th – Sunday, February 23rd 2020

Welcome to the 29th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Tuesday, February 18th 2020

This morning you will be able to see the Moon and Mars at dawn. The waning crescent Moon will be seen close to Mars (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will actually occult Mars for areas West of the Mississippi (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, February 19th 2020

At dawn check out the Moon and Jupiter (NASA)! Jupiter will be about 3-4 degrees away from the Moon (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, February 20th 2020

The Moon will be about 2 degrees to the lower right of Saturn this morning (Sky & Telescope)!

Additionally, you may have been hearing about the star Betelgeuse. This star is located in the constellation Orion and scientists are monitoring it because it might explode! When a star explodes, it is called a supernova. The reason this star is being monitored is because it is has been dimming significantly over the past year (CNN).

If Betelgeuse did explode, it would be visible in the sky and would look as bright as the Full Moon for weeks (CNN)! While this star could explode soon, it also may not explode for the next 100,000 years (CNN). There is this uncertainty because the star is so bright, making it difficult to study (CNN).

The good news is that since this star is so far away (about 700 light-years), the explosion would not cause any harm to life on Earth.

The following sites were used in creating this blog:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/14/world/betelgeuse-star-photo-scn/index.html

https://www.skyandtelescope.com/