A chilly start to April: Tips to remember with East Tennessee weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee is seeing colder temperatures again in the early spring season, with possible freezes in the works for the weekend.

Here’s what to know.

After a chilly afternoon the winds will begin to calm down tonight and temperature readings will fall below freezing for most. A freeze warning goes into effect overnight and extends through Friday morning.

Thursday night: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 26°. Freeze Warning in effect for most. Hard Freeze Warning for parts of the Plateau.

Protect your plants, trees and bulbs.

Don’t forget your vehicle tires.