(WATE) — It was a soggy start to the weekend for parts of East Tennessee as severe weather made its way across the region.

You can take a look at some of the scenes from the weather that happened Saturday below.

Brittany Brooks (Morristown)

Leigh Ann Connors Stephens (Halls)

Tami Rankl (Morristown)

Hail ~9:05 am in Lenoir City. Got eerily quite ~ 9:30 am. Thunder cranking back up now. pic.twitter.com/Gox8U5y6ZX — Mary Jo Collins (@MoJoDisney) March 27, 2021

If you have any photos or videos you’d like to share of the weather in your neck of the woods, send it by clicking HERE.

You can also stay up to date with the forecast by clicking HERE.