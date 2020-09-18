Atlantic tropical storm names using Greek alphabet for rest of 2020, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 2020 has been an exceptionally active hurricane season.

Every year, a list of 21 names is released by the National Hurricane Center for Atlantic storms. This year, we have already gone through all 21 names and hurricane season isn’t over until Nov. 30.

In fact, two more storms have developed: Subtropical Storm Alpha and Tropical Storm Beta.

Once all the names on the list are used, the convention is to name storms after the Greek alphabet.

The last time this has happened was back in 2005. That year was also a very active hurricane season. In 2005, we had Hurricane Katrina, Rita, and Wilma; all major hurricanes whose names were later retired.

This is only the second time in history we have had to use the Greek alphabet to name storms.

If any of the Greek alphabet named storms reach the criteria to be “retired,” the storms will be retired using the year attached to the Greek alphabet letter, but the actual name itself will still be available for use.

For example, if Subtropical Storm Alpha becomes an intense storm that warrants the name being retired, the name Alpha 2020 will be retired, but “Alpha” itself will still be available for future storms.

